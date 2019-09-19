A 54-year-old Glenwood City man was arrested Wednesday in St. Croix County for his sixth drunken-driving offense.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol:
Michael Joseph Frey was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday after a State Patrol officer observed a motorcycle operated by Frey go through a roundabout on Highway 128 at Interstate 94 in the wrong direction.
As the officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, it nearly crashed as it hit the sidewalk.
A subsequent investigation, including a field sobriety test, indicated Frey was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was taken to a local hospital for a blood test and then to St. Croix County Jail.
Frey is being charged with sixth offense drunken driving and operating after revocation.