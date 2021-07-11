Motorcyclist dies after collision with deer
MENOMONIE — A motorcyclist has died from injuries suffered Friday in a collision with a deer in northwestern Dunn County.
According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office:
The Communications Center received a report at 9:09 p.m. Friday of a single motorcycle crash on U.S. 12, east of 250th Street, in the town of Lucas.
Deputies and the Menomonie Fire Department responded to the scene, where they located a lone unresponsive male.
The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was westbound on U.S. 12 when it struck a deer. The motorcycle operator was ejected from the motorcycle; he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The motorcycle operator sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by Mayo helicopter. He died the following day at an Eau Claire hospital.
The motorcycle operator’s name is being withheld pending family notification.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with deer in Trempealeau County
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a deer Saturday afternoon in the town of Hale.
According to a news release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office:
The driver was southbound on Highway E near Holmen Road at about 2:53 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred. The driver lost control, went into the ditch and overturned. The driver was pronounced dead on scene. The motorcyclist has been identified as Michael D. Sanding, 55, of La Crosse.
Sanding was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
Wisconsin wildlife officials worried about bird illness
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials are asking people to be on the lookout for sickly birds.
The Journal Sentinel reports the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources made the request after seeing signs of illnesses that have affected birds in the eastern United States since May.
That month, wildlife managers in Washington, D.C, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge.
The DNR has received “a few scattered” reports of birds with swollen, crusty eyes. The illness affecting birds in the East has not yet been identified by scientists or linked to observed bird mortalities in Wisconsin that have occurred since June.
It is unknown if the illness is being transmitted from bird to bird.
Juvenile or fledgling blue jays, common grackles, European starlings and American robins have been the species predominantly associated with mysterious illness.
From staff and wire service reports