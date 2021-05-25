RIVER FALLS -- A Minneapolis man was transported to a hospital Tuesday after being injured in a single motorcycle crash involving a deer.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified of the crash at about 1:33 p.m. Tuesday on Highway F near 770th Avenue in the town of Clifton.
It was determined that Erik Gladden, 50, had been operating his 2011 BMW motorcycle southbound on F when the deer ran into the road, striking Gladden's motorcycle. The motorcycle overturned, and Gladden was ejected.
Gladden was transported from the scene by Allina Ambulance service to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.
The Prescott Police Department and Prescott Fire Department assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene.