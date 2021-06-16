MAIDEN ROCK -- A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with an SUV on Tuesday in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office:
The office was notified at about 5:53 p.m. Tuesday of the crash on Highway S near Second Street in Maiden Rock.
It was determined a 2020 Jeep Cherokee was being driven northbound on Highway S by Paden Sabo, 23, of Pepin. Sabo attempted to perform a U-turn in the roadway to park on the opposite side of the street when a 2007 Honda motorcycle, driven northbound on S by Jordan DeJong, 38, of Maiden Rock, struck Sabo’s vehicle.
DeJong suffered undetermined injuries and was transported from the scene by Plum City/Maiden Rock Area Ambulance Service to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, Minn.