TREMPEALEAU COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a deer Saturday afternoon in the town of Hale.
According to a news release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office:
The driver was southbound on Highway E near Holmen Road at about 2:53 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred. The driver lost control, went into the ditch and overturned. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
The motorcyclist has been identified as Michael D. Sanding, 55, of La Crosse.
Sanding was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.