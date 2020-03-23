One of the drivers involved in a three-vehicle accident Sunday in Trempealeau County has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-causing injury.
According to a report from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:
At 3:53 p.m. Sunday the county dispatch center received a 911 call of a three-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 93 at Paulson Road in the town of Chimney Rock. Deputies arrived on scene and observed a Chrysler minivan with heavy front end damage, a black Toyota Highlander with heavy driver's side damage and a Honda Accord with minor damage.
Witnesses on scene advised the minivan was traveling north, crossed the centerline and struck the Highlander, which was traveling south. The Accord was also traveling south and was struck by flying debris, causing minor damage.
The driver of the minivan was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire by ambulance with a non-life-threatening head injury. The driver and passenger of the Highlander had minor injuries; they were treated at the scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance and released. The driver and passenger of the Accord didn't sustain any injuries.
The driver of the minivan was arrested for OWI-causing injury. Names are being withheld until the investigation is completed.
The crash is still under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Independence Fire and First Responders and Kabus Towing.