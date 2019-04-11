MENOMONIE — The Dunn County sheriff's office has released the name of a motorist killed in a crash Wednesday.
Paul R. Darnell, 60, of rural Menomonie was operating the vehicle involved in the crash.
According to the sheriff's office:
Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, deputies and personnel from the Menomonie Fire Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of 380th Avenue in the township of Menomonie for a vehicle that was found on its side.
The subsequent investigation showed the driver of the westbound SUV failed to negotiate the corner on 380th Avenue, left the road and struck a large tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver, Darnell, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation shows speed was a factor in the crash.