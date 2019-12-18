Most of the Christmases of my growing up years in the fifties have all blended together into one hazy memory. One Christmas, however, stands out from all the others – it was the Christmas when I got the perfect gift.
In the fifties, all the neighborhoods in Eau Claire could boast an elementary school, at least one neighborhood grocery store, and, most important of all, an ice skating rink that was the center of activity for the neighborhood kids during the winter. It was open every night after school and on Saturdays and Sundays.
Our skating rink, behind Roosevelt Elementary, had a small warming house where you could put on your skates and warm yourself next to the wood stove that stood in the middle of the room. It was usually tended by an elderly gentleman, a grandfatherly type, whose duty it was to keep order on the rink, and to keep the fire going. There was a small railing around the stove where we hung wet mittens and socks to dry. Around the edges of the room were wooden benches, where you could sit to rest, or socialize with your friends. The air smelled heavily of wet wool and wood smoke.
Although it was mostly grade school kids who populated the rink, playing Pom Pom Pull Away or chasing games, teenagers often came or met in pairs, skating gracefully around the outside of the rink, hands crossed with partners, which seemed the ultimate in romance to us younger kids.
Each year when winter began, we would take our old skates to the skate exchange at Long’s Sporting Goods on Water Street, where you could trade your used ones for some new used skates and get the blades sharpened. We couldn’t wait for the weather to turn cold enough so that ice could be made at the rink.
So I was completely surprised that Christmas of 1954, when I looked under the tree to find my first brand new pair of ice skates, snowy white with red and white knit pom poms on the toes, that had never been used by anyone else. Somehow my mother had managed to find the time, to secretly knit ski sweaters, with matching hats and mittens, for all three sisters. Red and white for me, blue and white for my sister Sue, and brown and white for my little sister Judy.
I was in seventh heaven! I had never dreamed of having a whole, new, perfect outfit to skate in. I could hardly wait to put on my new outfit and show off to my friends. It seems to me that was the year that the boys in our class began to ask us to skate around the rink, hand in hand, just like the big kids.
I have one red and white mitten left to remind me of that wonderful Christmas. And somewhere there’s a picture of the three of us, standing in a snow bank, proudly wearing our new skating outfits. I can’t imagine how my mother could have kept that secret from the three of us that year, or how she knew just what we wanted. It was the best Christmas ever!