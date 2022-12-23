On my Thanksgiving my sister and I go to three different places. One place is my stepdad, Mitch, family’s Thanksgiving, one is my Mom’s family’s Thanksgiving, and one is my Dad’s family’s Thanksgiving.
At the end of the day I go to sleep at 10 o’clock at night and I am very tired.
At my stepdad’s Thanksgiving it starts at 11 in the morning and I brought deviled eggs. I get to see all of my family members. My cousins, Bella and Charli and I play ping pong down stairs with my sister and I sit in the living room to eat because there isn’t enough chairs for people. Then we get to watch the Thanksgiving Macy’s day parade rerun because we were all busy when it was on earlier. I am glad I can see my family again.
At my mom’s family’s Thanksgiving dinner we eat meatballs, ham and turkey, lefse, garlic mashed potatoes, and cheesy hashbrowns. I have five cousins that play Thanksgiving bingo after we are done eating while the adults and the rest of my family play cribbage and royal rummy. If you get a bingo you can win fidgets and other fun little toys. When we talk it is so loud that it sounds like a zoo. The house is as big as a one room schoolhouse with thirty-five people there. At other years’ Thanksgiving we have had around sixty people.
My mom will then bring me to my dad’s family’s house after that and it’s about 8:30 or 9 o’clock at night. The house is about as big as a one room schoolhouse and about five people are there: my grandma and grandpa and Krissy, my sister, and my dad if he can make it. We eat turkey, potatoes, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkin and banana cream pie. I play with my grandma’s puppies, Milo and Tilly, then I put my pajamas on and I go to bed.
I am very thankful for my family all year round. I love how big my family is and I feel very loved. My mom’s family has lots of funny people who love to play jokes on each other, tell jokes, and there is a lot of card playing. I love my family because of my aunt Connie. There are always babies and toddlers there.
I love going to my stepdad’s family also. He has one brother that lives in California but his other three brothers and their families live in Eau Claire along with the rest of his family. I love my stepdad’s family because of my aunt Kelly and Uncle Mark and their children Bella and Charli. I love my grandma and grandpa, Uncle Tom and Aunt Kay, and great grandpa Franklin.
I love going to my dad’s Thanksgiving because of my grandma and grandpa, aunt Krissy, my dad, Milo and Tilly. Being able to do art and projects with my aunt Krissy.
I go to put on my pajamas, brush teeth, brush hair, lay down and my aunt brings in Milo and we say good night and my aunt does this thing where we blow her out of the room.