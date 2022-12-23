A couple years ago, when I was two years old, a lizard climbed into my diaper bag. ”Oh boy, what good memories!” Let me back it up a little bit.
So, every year me and my family take a vacation at Christmas time because my family does not like the cold. We go somewhere where it is warm like Las Vegas, Nevada, and even Mazatlan, Mexico.
Some of my favorite trips were to South Padre Island, Texas, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Jamaica.
When I was 8 years old we went to South Padre Island. We had to cross this big bridge to get to our hotel.
We ate the saltiest pizza I have ever had and then we went to the zoo where we saw them feed a rat to the snakes.
On our way back we went to this place called Mr. Taco. A restaurant that serves cute, mini tacos. They were SO GOOD!
While in our hotel room we watched TV and the same commercial popped up over and over again. We heard the song so many times that we started changing the lyrics.
And on the last day we were there, we got to ride on a cruise into the sunset and saw dolphins. One of them had a ripped dorsal fin.
When I was almost 4 years old me and my family went to Puerto Vallarta. We got to ride on a pirate ship where we had a personal pirate named Woody. We ate breakfast on the ship while they took us to an island where we could swim, ride a banana boat, and do treasure hunts.
On our way back, there was a dance party and I got to dance with a pirate. Before we left Puerto Vallarta, my dad and I were swimming in the ocean when a big wave hit us and knocked his glasses right off! So my dad was as blind as a bat and had to get new glasses while on vacation. So we were pretty busy.
When I was almost 2 years old me and my family went to Jamaica. At our hotel in Jamaica a cute, little lizard somehow climbed into my diaper bag. But luckily my mom got it out. I thought it was cute!
Every time we came to breakfast the people at our hotel treated me like a princess. They would bring me pillows to sit on while we ate outside. When I was fishing with my dad, my mom went to get bug spray and the people at our hotel stopped her and asked where I was.
My dad has made sure that on every trip I have seen flamingos. This is special to me because they are one of my favorite animals.
The reason that this has become such a special family tradition is because I get to see new things and eat new foods.
And most importantly, I get to do it all with my family…even though my dad snores a lot!