We (me, Mamma, Dad and Bella, my little sister) were on a plane on our way to South Africa. Me and Mamma were born there, and we left to come to America, not even a month after my 4th birthday. My Grandma (Ouma), my aunt, my uncle and my cousins lived there. I hadn’t been back there since we immigrated to America, but I was super excited to be back! Ouma, at the time, lived on a farm full of chickens. I remembered that! I loved to catch the chicks and baby geckos. I always played with them. At the end of the day, we let them go. When it rains, the chickens will go close to the house, when that happens the water from the roof will knock the chicks right off their feet, sometimes this will cause them to die, unfortunately! One morning I woke up before everyone and like every morning I liked to go outside on the porch. When I went outside, all I saw along the side of the house was dead chicks, but I saw one that moved slightly, so I picked it up and I saw a maggot and some other bugs on it and I brushed them off to clean up the chick. After that, I called for Ouma to help me. She got me a towel to wrap the chick in. I sat on a chair in the sun for about 30 minutes rubbing the chick in the sun. I knew that if you rub something and cause friction, that can help warm something up! Everybody thought that it was going to die, but a miracle happened! An hour later it was running around the house! I named that chick, Lucky.
One morning, I was outside on the porch and I heard my mom scream my name from upstairs I sprinted as fast as could up to our guest room and there behind her door, was a chameleon! I played with it and it was super fun! I found that it had white and black-brownish spots. I put it on a green leaf and it turned from lime green to emerald green. Wow! When I was playing with it I suddenly realized that it had white smiley face on it’s back. I named it Smiley. 3 days later I sent a video to my friend of Smiley. In the video, Smiley fell off the coffee table! The cat ended up grabbing the Chameleon in his jaws! We chased that cat for 5 mins! After that, the cat finally dropped it. Smiley turned brown again and was safe. I decided to let him go and I never saw him again. Many more fun things happened that Christmas, I am now sure it was one of the best! Such a special South African Christmas.