WEYERHAEUSER -- Names have been released in the one-vehicle rollover crash that killed one person and injured another Tuesday in Rusk County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Spooner Post:
Troopers responded to the crash at about 3:47 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 8 at Log Cabin Road near Weyerhaeuser.
Preliminary evidence from the crash scene indicates a 2001 GMC Jimmy was westbound on 8 and crossed over the centerline. The vehicle entered the south ditch and struck a tree and a power pole. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The driver, James John Mrozek, 80, of Sauk Rapids, Minn., was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Health System with non-life-threatening injuries.
The passenger, David Gary Larson, 70, of St. Cloud, Minn., was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.