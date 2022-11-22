EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a free Thanksgiving dinner for those in recovery, their families and friends.
The dinner is slated for 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Club 12, 2926 Pomona Dr., Eau Claire. Doors open at 9 a.m.
Celebrate gratitude with your loved ones over a plate of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and a side of coffee. Bring a dish to pass if possible.
Members of the community are encouraged to volunteer with setup, cooking, serving and cleaning at Thursday's event.
To reach out with questions or contribute ahead of time, contact any of the following individuals:
