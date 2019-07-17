Neil's Night, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, will be Saturday at Hobbs Observatory at Beaver Creek Reserve.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the presentations begin at 8 p.m.
The event is named after Neil Armstrong, the first person to step on the moon. Learn more about the Apollo 11 landing at this free, family-friendly event.
Enjoy displays and activities about the moon, astronauts and rockets.
At about 9:30 p.m., telescopes will be available for public viewing, if skies are clear.
Some Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society members will also have personal telescopes available in the field, a great place to view constellations.
Beaver Creek Reserve is three miles north of Fall Creek on Highway K.