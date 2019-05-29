CHIPPEWA FALLS — A New Auburn man was convicted Wednesday of sexually assaulting a woman at her home in Chippewa Falls in May 2017.
Douglas J. Lewis, 35, 17055 290th Ave., pleaded no contest to fourth-degree sexual assault, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a dwell.
According to the criminal complaint, a 29-year-old woman said that Lewis sexually assaulted her on May 12, 2017, at a home in Chippewa Falls. She said Lewis forced her to have sexual intercourse with him against her will.
Lewis was released from jail with an order to avoid alcohol and have no contact with the victim.
Judge James Isaacson ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and he set sentencing for Sept. 13.