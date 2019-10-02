The Wisconsin Department of Justice has charged James P. Killian Sr. of Independence with three counts of first degree sexual assault of a child, repeated acts of sexual assault of the same child and other related charges for incidents that allegedly occurred in Trempealeau County, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday.
Killian, 59, was prosecuted by the former Trempealeau County district attorney for related charges in 2015 and 2016 involving the same child victims, and the case ended in a mistrial and a court ordered dismissal of those criminal charges with prejudice.
The Trempealeau County district attorney then asked DOJ to take and review the case. DOJ identified chargeable sexual assault crimes disclosed but not covered by or charged in the first prosecution, the department said in a news release.
Killian was arrested by DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation on Sept. 27 and booked into Trempealeau County Jail.
This case was investigated by DCI and the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.