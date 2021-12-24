Do you know what it feels like to give up presents to go on a vacation that is never going to happen?
Well, it’s not the greatest thing in the world (it’s not the worst thing, but it’s not the most wonderful either.)
I mean, I didn’t want to give up presents, but I did, and I was promised a fun vacation instead, which I did not get.
No presents plus no vacation equals no fun. This is my story about a boring, vacationless, presentless Christmas.
It all started when my mom brought up the idea of going on a vacation for Christmas. I thought she meant spending Christmas somewhere else, but she said she meant for a Christmas present after Christmas.
I’m not going to lie, my first thought was “That sounds like fun!”
Then, the more we talked about it, the more I realized that going on a vacation means getting no Christmas presents.
Then my thoughts changed to “Nope. That sounds horrible. That sounds absolutely stink, stank, stunk.”
But everyone else in my family including my sister, dad, mom and brother (kind of) agreed. So I had to accept the fact that we were getting no presents.
As Christmas got closer, I started to warm up to no presents and going on a vacation instead.
On Christmas morning, we looked around and saw a couple things under the tree. So we opened our couple presents and continued with the day. Up to this point nothing bad had happened.
Sometime after Christmas (I’m not exactly sure when), I realized we still hadn’t gone on vacation.
Then we found out the horrible, awful, pretty bad news. We couldn’t go on vacation. Because of COVID, we couldn’t travel anywhere outside of the state.
The news hit us like a snowball to the face. It was terrible. A punch to the gut. We gave up presents to go on a vacation and now there was no vacation to go on.
No presents, no vacation, no fun.
The farther we got from Christmas the more we started looking at this whole situation as more of a funny thing than a sad thing.
Now that it is almost two years later, I don’t think of that whole situation as a bad, sad thing at all. I think it is hilarious that we gave up presents to go on a vacation that never happened.
So even though we never went on our vacation, and it wasn’t a very fun time, I wouldn’t change a thing.
Now we can look back to that Christmas and have funny memories, a good story, and a good laugh.
And on some level, that’s better than any presents we could have gotten, or any vacation we could have gone on!