Silence was broken, as I heard intense conversation, in a language I neither spoke nor understood.
I was sitting at the nurse’s station in a hospital overseas. I stood up and looked over the countertop to see several people waving their arms. They motioned for me to go into the hallway. One of their elderly family members was a patient. She was attempting to make a rapid exit, with medical tubes dragging along behind her. She kept staring at me as I walked beside her. Her pace slowed, as friends continued to speak to her. She returned to her room, and a call to her doctor allowed me to discontinue the tubes.
When I started my shift the next afternoon, I checked that patient’s room first. The bed was empty, but her many visitors did not seem nearly as concerned as I was. When I looked into the bathroom, she was crouched in the corner, and was shaking in fright. I motioned for her family, and they were able to comfort her. I understood the reason for her fear on a subsequent visit to her community. The people living there were not familiar with plumbing facilities since there were none available to them.
On the day of her discharge from the hospital, many arrived to accompany her home. They had to walk a quarter of a mile across an open field to reach their destination.
Upon their departure, every hand was graciously extended to me. Their broad smiles conveyed appreciation and farewell.
What a precious gift they had given to me. I had the privilege, as well as the pleasure, to have known and cared for them. It was Christmas Day!