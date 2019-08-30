No injuries were reported after a gas leak in the Putnam Heights Shopping Center area Friday afternoon, Eau Claire Fire and Rescue said in a statement.
The Eau Claire Fire Department evacuated 134 homes and several Clairemont Avenue and Patton Street businesses after responding at 4:26 p.m. to a gas leak in the 2300 block of State Street.
Contractors working on the State Street construction project hit an eigh-inch steel high-pressure gas line with a backhoe Friday afternoon, the department said.
Both sides of Clairemont Avenue and surrounding streets were shut down for about an hour, the department said.
At 5:33 p.m. Xcel Energy had closed off the leak, and residents were allowed back into their homes.