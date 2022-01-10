The Northwood Technical College Foundation awarded 225 scholarships for a total of $135,825 toward spring semester scholarships for Northwood Technical College students.

Following are some of the area recipients:

Alma

• Jordan Pearson, marine repair technician, Ashland Love Lights Scholarship and Ashland Campus Scholarship.

Baldwin

• Brooke Huftel, nursing-associate degree, Kathy Carlson CNA Scholarship.

• Leah Magsam, accounting, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.

• Brionna Munford, nursing-associate degree, Going for the Green Scholarship and Nursing Scholarship.

Barron

• Fadumo Ahmed, nursing-associate degree, Mary W. Johnson Family Scholarship.

• John Busse, financial services, Rice Lake Staff Scholarship.

• Courtney Groveau, business management, Administrative Office Opportunity Builder Scholarship.

• Matthew Hoff, accounting, Woita and Associates Financial Services Scholarship.

• Brianna Sullivan, administrative coordinator, Wittkop Administrative Coordinator Scholarship.

• Austin Williams, construction and cabinetmaking, Northwest Building Inspectors Association Scholarship.

Bloomer

• Shayna Peppenger, nursing assistant, Robert Scoville-Nursing Assistant Scholarship.

Boyceville

• Jennifer Barstad, early childhood education, New Richmond Community Child Care Scholarship.

Bruce

• Sarah Boge, nursing-associate degree, Mary Leaf Memorial Scholarship.

• Kyle Madlon, IT-web and software developer, Robert Knowles Scholarship and New Richmond Retiree Scholarship.

Cameron

• Madelyn Robel, early childhood education, Howard and Dode Miller Scholarship.

• Aurora Thompson, nursing-associate degree, Rice Lake Nursing Club Scholarship.

Chetek

• Ashton Ader, nursing-associate degree, Nursing Scholarship.

Chippewa Falls

• Briana Hoffman, medical coding specialist, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.

• Pamela Kopischkie, nursing-associate degree, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.

Colfax

• Victoria Hill, construction and cabinetmaking, Heart of the North Builders Association Scholarship.

• Sabrina Keesling, nursing-associate degree, Mary Nedland Memorial Scholarship.

Cumberland

• Corey Gaede, machine tool operation, Thomas Precision Manufacturing Advance Scholarship, Parker Hannifin Scholarship and Rice Lake Machine Tool Operation-CNC Scholarship.

• Scott Hagelberger, paramedic technician, Rice Lake Staff Scholarship.

• Bonnie Jilk, human services associate, Cumberland Federal Bank Scholarship.

• Sarah Wohlk, nursing-associate degree, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.

Eau Claire

• Evelynn Dax, EMT paramedic, Rice Lake Staff Scholarship.

• Angela Johnson, Rice lake, EMT paramedic, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.

• Ashley Tyler, human services associate, Barron County Sunrise Rotary Scholarship.

Emerald

• Jacob Siegel, pre-associate degree nursing, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.

Hammond

• Jeremy Beck, welding, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.

• Christopher Pizzi, leadership development, Lester B. Schreiner Veterans Scholarship.

Hudson

• Angela Beck, nursing-associate degree, Robert Knowles Scholarship.

• Natalie Larson, human services associate, Thomas E. Koop Memorial Scholarship.

• Adas Yang, health information technology, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.

Ladysmith

• Huston Dennis, welding, Rice Lake Welding Scholarship.

Menomonie

• Allison Retzloff, nursing-associate degree, Robert Knowles Scholarship.

New Auburn

• Jewel Gavin, veterinary technician, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.

• Lance Loftus, paramedic technician, James Quinn Memorial Scholarship.

• Jennifer Mahler, automotive technician, Rice Lake Automotive Technician Scholarship.

• Ralph Schultz, human services associate, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship.

New Richmond

• Ashley Bjornstad, nursing-associate degree, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.

• Mason Burke, automated packaging systems technician, Bosch Packaging Technology Scholarship.

• Kylie Friendt, administrative coordinator, Sue Petryk Administrative Coordinator Scholarship.

• Savannah Lambert, early childhood education, Robert Knowles Scholarship.

• Hailey Milliron, nursing-associate degree, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.

• Rylee Riewestahl, nursing-associate degree, Marilyn McCarty Nursing Scholarship.

• Emily Ronning, occupational therapy assistant, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship and Occupational Therapy Assistant Scholarship.

• Gretchen Shad, veterinary technician, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.

• Melissa Squires, nursing-associate degree, Judy Rogers Whiteman Memorial Scholarship.

Plum City

• Jennifer Andrews, accounting, Larry Gee Student Scholarship.

• Madison Larson, early childhood education, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.

