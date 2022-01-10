The Northwood Technical College Foundation awarded 225 scholarships for a total of $135,825 toward spring semester scholarships for Northwood Technical College students.
Following are some of the area recipients:
Alma
• Jordan Pearson, marine repair technician, Ashland Love Lights Scholarship and Ashland Campus Scholarship.
Baldwin
• Brooke Huftel, nursing-associate degree, Kathy Carlson CNA Scholarship.
• Leah Magsam, accounting, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.
• Brionna Munford, nursing-associate degree, Going for the Green Scholarship and Nursing Scholarship.
Barron
• Fadumo Ahmed, nursing-associate degree, Mary W. Johnson Family Scholarship.
• John Busse, financial services, Rice Lake Staff Scholarship.
• Courtney Groveau, business management, Administrative Office Opportunity Builder Scholarship.
• Matthew Hoff, accounting, Woita and Associates Financial Services Scholarship.
• Brianna Sullivan, administrative coordinator, Wittkop Administrative Coordinator Scholarship.
• Austin Williams, construction and cabinetmaking, Northwest Building Inspectors Association Scholarship.
Bloomer
• Shayna Peppenger, nursing assistant, Robert Scoville-Nursing Assistant Scholarship.
Boyceville
• Jennifer Barstad, early childhood education, New Richmond Community Child Care Scholarship.
Bruce
• Sarah Boge, nursing-associate degree, Mary Leaf Memorial Scholarship.
• Kyle Madlon, IT-web and software developer, Robert Knowles Scholarship and New Richmond Retiree Scholarship.
Cameron
• Madelyn Robel, early childhood education, Howard and Dode Miller Scholarship.
• Aurora Thompson, nursing-associate degree, Rice Lake Nursing Club Scholarship.
Chetek
• Ashton Ader, nursing-associate degree, Nursing Scholarship.
Chippewa Falls
• Briana Hoffman, medical coding specialist, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.
• Pamela Kopischkie, nursing-associate degree, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.
Colfax
• Victoria Hill, construction and cabinetmaking, Heart of the North Builders Association Scholarship.
• Sabrina Keesling, nursing-associate degree, Mary Nedland Memorial Scholarship.
Cumberland
• Corey Gaede, machine tool operation, Thomas Precision Manufacturing Advance Scholarship, Parker Hannifin Scholarship and Rice Lake Machine Tool Operation-CNC Scholarship.
• Scott Hagelberger, paramedic technician, Rice Lake Staff Scholarship.
• Bonnie Jilk, human services associate, Cumberland Federal Bank Scholarship.
• Sarah Wohlk, nursing-associate degree, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.
Eau Claire
• Evelynn Dax, EMT paramedic, Rice Lake Staff Scholarship.
• Angela Johnson, Rice lake, EMT paramedic, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.
• Ashley Tyler, human services associate, Barron County Sunrise Rotary Scholarship.
Emerald
• Jacob Siegel, pre-associate degree nursing, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.
Hammond
• Jeremy Beck, welding, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.
• Christopher Pizzi, leadership development, Lester B. Schreiner Veterans Scholarship.
Hudson
• Angela Beck, nursing-associate degree, Robert Knowles Scholarship.
• Natalie Larson, human services associate, Thomas E. Koop Memorial Scholarship.
• Adas Yang, health information technology, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.
Ladysmith
• Huston Dennis, welding, Rice Lake Welding Scholarship.
Menomonie
• Allison Retzloff, nursing-associate degree, Robert Knowles Scholarship.
New Auburn
• Jewel Gavin, veterinary technician, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.
• Lance Loftus, paramedic technician, James Quinn Memorial Scholarship.
• Jennifer Mahler, automotive technician, Rice Lake Automotive Technician Scholarship.
• Ralph Schultz, human services associate, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship.
New Richmond
• Ashley Bjornstad, nursing-associate degree, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.
• Mason Burke, automated packaging systems technician, Bosch Packaging Technology Scholarship.
• Kylie Friendt, administrative coordinator, Sue Petryk Administrative Coordinator Scholarship.
• Savannah Lambert, early childhood education, Robert Knowles Scholarship.
• Hailey Milliron, nursing-associate degree, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.
• Rylee Riewestahl, nursing-associate degree, Marilyn McCarty Nursing Scholarship.
• Emily Ronning, occupational therapy assistant, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship and Occupational Therapy Assistant Scholarship.
• Gretchen Shad, veterinary technician, New Richmond Staff Scholarship.
• Melissa Squires, nursing-associate degree, Judy Rogers Whiteman Memorial Scholarship.
Plum City
• Jennifer Andrews, accounting, Larry Gee Student Scholarship.
• Madison Larson, early childhood education, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.