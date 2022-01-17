The Northwood Technical College Foundation awarded 225 scholarships for a total of $135,825 toward spring semester scholarships for Northwood Technical College students.

Following are some of the area recipients:

Prairie Farm

• Samantha Bowers, nursing-associate degree, Marshfield Clinic Health System Healthcare Scholarship.

• Sophia Kieler, criminal justice studies, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.

Rice Lake

• Daniel Brockman, welding, Paul Sturino Memorial Scholarship.

• Shantell Clark, early childhood education, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.

• Courtney Durand, university transfer degree, Rice Lake Alumni Association Scholarship.

• Brandi Gauthier, dental assistant, Rice Lake Dental Assistant Scholarship.

• Bethany McAfee, nursing-associate degree, Mary Nedland Memorial Scholarship.

• Jesus Mejia, automotive technician, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship, William Charles Jones Scholarship and Rice Lake Families and Staff Scholarship.

• Lianna Muschinske, nursing-associate degree, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship.

• Nicos Oben, automotive technician, EJW Rice Lake Scholarship.

• Marissa Richards, gerontology-aging services professional, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.

• Daisy Spanel, human resource management, Secord Scholarship.

• Kristin Walton, human services associate, Rice Lake Campus Scholarship.

• Keiana Weyers, administrative coordinator, Wittkop Administrative Coordinator Scholarship.

River Falls

• Karli Hansen, veterinary technician, Robert Knowles Scholarship.

• Brittany Parker, medical administrative professional, Robert Scoville-MAP Scholarship.

Somerset

• Rowela Gallanos, dental assistant, Arrowhead Family Dental Scholarship.

Spring Valley

• Logan Butler, university transfer degree, Nordquist Memorial Scholarship and Administrative Office Opportunity Builder Scholarship.

Turtle Lake

• Hannah Orf, occupational therapy assistant, Robert Scoville-OTA Scholarship.

• Sarah Yeske, construction and cabinetmaking, Robert Scoville-Construction Scholarship.

Wilson

• Kaitlyn Aamodt, early childhood education, Robert Knowles Scholarship.

Woodville

• Tanner Nyhus, automated packaging systems technician, Robert Scoville-Automated Packaging Scholarship and John & Jacque Johnston Scholarship.

