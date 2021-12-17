As Christmas approached, my wife and I were extra excited as we were about to become parents. My wife was due on December 21st, so we anticipated celebrating the holiday
with our new little life.
We even wrapped some gifts for the baby, knowing full well that we would also be the ones to unwrap them. Our parents made plans to visit to celebrate, and to meet their first grandchild at the same time.
But then the 21st came and went. No baby.
The 22nd passed.
The 23rd ticked by.
The sun set on Christmas Eve. We were still a family of two.
Our anticipation over the baby being born before Christmas then turned to hope that it would stay inside until the holiday was over, so the baby wouldn’t share a birthday with the
biggest celebration of the year.
In the days after Christmas, somewhat disappointed wannabe Grandparents came to visit. We celebrated Jesus’s birth, but not our baby’s birth.
My In-laws made plans to return home on December 30th. But before they could leave, my wife woke up in labor. A day they anticipated spending in the car going home turned into a
day in the waiting room at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Their patience was rewarded as our beautiful daughter was born. My sisters-in-law cheered so loud from the waiting room, my wife heard them in her delivery room.
So instead of having a baby to share Christmas with, we had a quiet New Years Eve celebration in the hospital, still adjusting to the fact that we were now a family of three.
But it was New Year’s Day that was the bigger shock. All our parents had gone home, and we were discharged from the hospital. We were just sent home with this tiny baby that we
were now fully responsible for! THEY JUST SENT US HOME WITH HER!
I remember there being a light sleet the day we finally took her home. Nothing too bad, but I gripped that steering wheel so tight I’m surprised it didn’t leave indentations. I probably
angered a few people driving down Clairmont, driving MUCH slower than everyone else.
That was 17 Christmases ago. Our daughter, Maggie, has grown into a strong, independent young woman. Thankfully, she has her mother’s intelligence and her father’s sense
of humor.
Sometimes I can’t believe that in two years, she’ll (hopefully) be coming home from college to celebrate Christmas with us and her two younger siblings. Sometime after that, she
may choose to spend the holiday with someone else’s family, which will be OK.
Christmas will be whenever we get to see her and her siblings.
And there’s a good chance that some year, FAR in the future, she will be celebrating the holiday with a family of her own. And I can regale them all with the story of how one Christmas,
we were expecting to celebrate with our new baby, but she had other ideas.