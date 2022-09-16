Nearly 300 scholarships have been awarded to Northwood Technical College students for the fall semester.
Following are some of the area recipients, their programs and their scholarships:
Chetek
• Ashton Ader, nursing-associate degree, Evelyn Mommsen Nursing Scholarship.
• Kelly Christensen, nursing-associate degree, Evelyn Mommsen Nursing Scholarship.
• Nicole Messicci, accounting assistant, Sanmina-SCI Enclosure Systems Scholarship.
• Isabelle Sukopp, architectural commercial design, Northwest Building Inspectors Association Scholarship-Rice Lake.
Chippewa Falls
• Nathan Reineke, welding, Dan. H. Gabrielson Memorial Scholarship and Donaldson Welding Scholarship-Rice Lake.
Conrath
• Bethany Klein, nursing-associate degree, Frank and Avha McGinnis Memorial Scholarship.
• Kimberly Riegel, criminal justice studies, Charlie and Juanita Peterson Scholarship.
Cumberland
• Sophia Belisle, business management, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
• Scott Hagelberger, paramedic technician, Charlie and Juanita Peterson Scholarship.
• Joseph Loiselle, automotive technician, Rice Lake Opportunity Builders Scholarship.
• Lauren Pruett, veterinary technician, Onan Family Scholarship- New Richmond.
• Sarah Wohlk, nursing-associate degree, Frank and Avha McGinnis Memorial Scholarship.
Durand
• Gina Esparza, EMT paramedic, James Quinn Memorial Scholarship-New Richmond.
Eau Claire
• Evelynn Dax, EMT paramedic, Harry V. and Marie Barthman Memorial Scholarship.
• Angela Johnson, EMT paramedic, Onan Family Scholarship-Rice Lake.
