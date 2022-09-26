Nearly 300 scholarships have been awarded to Northwood Technical College students for the fall semester.
Following are some of the area recipients, their programs and their scholarships:
Plum City
• Jennifer Andrews, accounting, Judy Stafsholt Scholarship.
• Ethan Holmstadt, agricultural power and equipment technician, Andrew Mortel Family Scholarship.
Prairie Farm
• Sophia Kieler, criminal justice-law enforcement 720 Academy, Johnson Financial Group Scholarship.
Prescott
• Alexis Schugel, veterinary technician, Onan Family Scholarship-New Richmond.
Rice Lake
• Joey Allen, cosmetology, Rice Lake Lions Club Scholarship.
• Shantell Clark, early childhood education, Onan Family Scholarship-Rice Lake.
• Katherine Davis, accounting, West Central Wisconsin AIB/Edna Brown Scholarship.
• Jordan Engel, criminal justice studies, Charlie and Juanita Peterson Scholarship.
• Patrick Heater, business management, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
• Cassandra Hibbard, cosmetology, Rice Lake VINE Scholarship.
• Jesus Mejia, automotive technician, Robert and Ethel Herold Memorial Scholarship.
• Zachary Mercier, criminal justice studies, Charlie and Juanita Peterson Scholarship.
• Lianna Muschinske, nursing-associate degree, Frank and Avha McGinnis Memorial Scholarship.
• Donna Packwood, medical assistant, Onan Family Scholarship-Rice Lake.
• Karla Penaloza Hernandez, medical assistant, Marshfield Clinic Health System Healthcare Scholarship.
• Marissa Richards, gerontology-aging services professional, Judith M. Wochos-Leiterman Scholarship.
• Mandy Richter, gerontology-aging services professional, Gerry Middag Memorial Scholarship.
• Adam Robotka, criminal justice studies, Charlie and Juanita Peterson Scholarship.
• Mariah Sines, financial services, Rice Lake Business Management/Finance Scholarship.
• Lucas Usselman, automotive service technician, John Swenson HSED/GED Scholarship.
• Matson Walker, automotive technician, Robert and Ethel Herold Memorial Scholarship.
• Anjel Waroff, human services associate, Rice Lake Opportunity Builders Scholarship.
• Keiana Weyers, administrative coordinator, Rice Lake Area Men’s Club.
• Anna Will, University Transfer Degree-Associate to Bachelor’s/Arts, Onan Family Scholarship-Rice Lake.
Ridgeland
• Emmaline Bergmann, business management, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
• Alyssa Bever, cosmetology, Kiwanis Club of Rice Lake Scholarship.
• Bryce Keilholtz, construction and cabinetmaking, James W. Covey Scholarship-Rice Lake.
• Mercedes Petersen, business management, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
