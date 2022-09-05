Nearly 300 scholarships have been awarded to Northwood Technical College students for the fall semester.
Following are some of the area recipients, their programs and their scholarships:
Alma
• Jordan Pearson, marine repair technician, Alfred J. Petersen Memorial Scholarship.
Almena
• Madison Rose, business management, Sid and Grace Horman Scholarship.
• Susan Schieffer, nursing-associate degree, Jim and Carol Heim Nursing Scholarship.
Barron
• Lori Ellingson, accounting, Onan Family Scholarship-Rice Lake.
• Courtney Groveau, business management, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
• Matthew Hoff, accounting, Hayward Musky Festival Queen’s Scholarship and Charlie and Juanita Peterson Scholarship.
• William Hoff, financial services, Rigler Family Scholarship.
• Chloe Miller, accounting, Rice Lake Accounting Scholarship.
Beldenville
• Angela Lange, machine tooling technics, Fred D. Ricci Memorial Scholarship.
Bloomer
• Natalie Anderson, medical assistant, Health Careers Scholarship.
• Sarah Yeske, construction and cabinetmaking, Lampert Yards Scholarship.
Bruce
• Matthew Blodgett, IT-systems administration specialist, Jerry Busch Computer Information Technology Scholarship.
• R.J. Kumar, IT-systems administration specialist, Rice Lake Computer Club Scholarship.
• Kyle Madlon, IT-web and software developer, Onan Family Schlolarship-New Richmond.
• Charles Usher Jr., architectural commercial design, Architecture Scholarship-Rice Lake.
Cameron
• April Lipp, business management, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
• Kelsey Richter, leadership essentials, Frank Kelley Scholarship.
• Aurora Thompson, pre-associate degree nursing, Xcel Energy Scholarship-Rice Lake.
• Kassandra Veydin, nursing-associate degree, Frank and Avha McGinnis Memorial Scholarship.
