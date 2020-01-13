An Ohio man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Altoona.
Joel A. Colon, 34, of Cleveland, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and exposing a child to harmful material.
According to the criminal complaint:
An 18-year-old woman told police she was sexually assaulted by Colon 11 or 12 years ago while she was in the first grade.
The woman said Colon touched her privates and placed her hand on his privates at an Altoona residence.
The woman said Colon also allowed her to watch a pornographic movie.
A warrant for Colon's arrest was issued in Eau Claire County Court in October 2008.
A second arrest warrant was issued Monday by Judge Michael Schumacher.
If convicted of both charges, Colon could be sentenced to up to 41 years in prison.