A 30-year-old man has life-threatening injuries and a 35-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after a Saturday morning two-vehicle crash in Polk County.
A northbound vehicle attempted to travel a curve on Highway 65 just north of the Polk-St. Croix county line Saturday morning and crossed into the southbound lane, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said a news release Saturday.
The vehicle, driven by the 35-year-old man, struck a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 65 at West Church Road near Clear Lake.
The driver of the southbound vehicle, the 30-year-old man, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with life-threatening injuries, the DOT said.
Authorities responded at 6:40 a.m. Saturday. The Polk County sheriff's department arrested the driver of the northbound vehicle for OWI-fifth offense.
Authorities have not released the names of the drivers, pending family notification.
The crash remains under investigation.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Department and New Richmond EMS also responded.