Authorities are investigating a fatal Saturday afternoon crash in St. Croix County.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic crash in the 2300 block of State Highway 46 in the town of Cylon at about 3 p.m. Saturday, the office said in a press release.
A passenger had noticed a vehicle down an embankment.
Authorities found a man who had been ejected from a 1998 Jeep Cherokee SUV; the St. Croix County medical examiner pronounced him dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities identified the man as Corey A. Peterson, 23, of Amery.
It is the 10th traffic fatality this year in St. Croix County.
The Deer Park Fire and Rescue and New Richmond EMS also responded to the scene.
The crash is under investigation.