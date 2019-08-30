One woman died and a girl was critically injured Thursday after a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 53 between the Clairemont Avenue and River Prairie Drive exits.
Altoona police responded to the crash at about 2:11 p.m. Thursday, the department said in a news release Friday.
A white Chevy Trailblazer lost control while traveling southbound, entered the median and rolled over multiple times, landing on its roof in the southbound lane, the department said.
Two females, both of Chippewa Falls, were ejected from the vehicle.
One woman, 34, died of her injuries at a hospital after the crash. The other female, 15, was in critical condition Friday afternoon, the department said.
The department did not release the females’ names Friday afternoon.
It was the first in a series of Thursday afternoon crashes on U.S. 53 in the Eau Claire area.
Highway on-ramps were closed starting at Golf Avenue and going north through Eau Claire for a couple of hours. The northbound lanes were reopened at 4:45 p.m., according to traffic bulletins from the Eau Claire Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
However, a subsequent crash closed southbound lanes in the same vicinity at about 4:30 p.m. Those lanes were then reopened at 5:10 p.m.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and Eau Claire Police Department also responded to the first crash.
Authorities are still investigating the incident.