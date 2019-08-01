BLACK RIVER FALLS -- A man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Jackson County.
According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:
Deputies responded to reports of a crash on Highway X in the town of Irving at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies found a male driver with serious head injuries at the scene.
Authorities did not identify the man.
A helicopter transported the man to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Lack of protective headgear was a major factor in the injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Assisting with the crash were Black River Falls EMS, Black River Falls Fire Department and MedLink AIR helicopter.