A Knapp woman was injured Sunday evening in an ATV crash in Pierce County, authorities said Tuesday.
Pierce County authorities were sent to a single-vehicle ATV accident on 710th Avenue in the town of Spring Lake Sunday at about 5:50 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
Roxanne M. Rademaker, 61, of Knapp was injured after she lost control of an ATV traveling westbound on 710th Avenue and the vehicle overturned.
The ATV stopped on the south side of the roadway, trapping Rademaker underneath, the sheriff's department said. Bystanders removed the ATV.
A Life Link helicopter took Rademaker to Regions Hospital in Minnesota with undetermined injuries.
Authorities believe Rademaker was not wearing protective equipment during the incident.
The incident is still under investigation, the sheriff's department said.
Also responding to the scene were Elmwood Ambulance, Elmwood Fire Department, Spring Valley Fire Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin State Patrol.