A 25-year-old motorcycle driver was injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Benjamin Powers of River Falls was driving a Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Highway 63 when he rear-ended Logan Felton, 24, of Byron, Minn., who was driving a Volkswagen Jetta northbound on Highway 63.
Powers was ejected from the motorcycle, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. in a LifeLink helicopter with undetermined injuries.
The crash happened at about 9:56 p.m. Friday near 390th Avenue in the town of Trenton.
The Ellsworth Area Ambulance and Ellsworth Fire Department also responded to the scene.