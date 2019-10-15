A Prescott man was injured Monday morning in a Pierce County vehicle crash, the county sheriff's office said Tuesday.
At 7:36 a.m. Monday the sheriff's office was alerted to a single-vehicle accident on County Highway F in the town of Clifton.
Shawn Brown, 46, was traveling southbound on Highway F, crossed the center line and entered the east ditch, hitting a tree, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
Brown was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with undetermined injuries.
The sheriff's office is investigating the cause of the accident.
Also responding to the scene were the River Falls Area Ambulance and River Falls Fire Department.