CHIPPEWA FALLS — One person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a deer in Chippewa County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash took place at 6:39 p.m. Sunday on County Highway K less than a quarter-mile north of County Highway O in Anson Township. Benjamin Thornton, 40, was southbound when he struck the deer.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.