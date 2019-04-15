An Osseo man is accused of shooting a gun toward his roommate's vehicle through his kitchen window while intoxicated.
Paul R. Vander Wegen, 61, E10691 Highway V, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, battery and criminal damage to property.
Vander Wegen is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol, entering taverns or having contact with his roommate.
Vander Wegen returns to court May 23.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County sheriff's deputies were sent to Vander Wegen's residence in the town of Clear Creek just before 6 p.m. Wednesday because Vander Wegen had been drinking and shot a gun out of a window of the residence.
Vander Wegen's roommate said he came home from work and the two got into an argument.
At one point, Vander Wegen told the man he had to leave and pointed a gun at him.
Vander Wegen then fired three shots through the kitchen window toward the man's vehicle.
Vander Wegen denied pointing a gun at his roommate.