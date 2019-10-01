An Osseo man will spend two years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from five 2018 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Daniel R. Myher, 54, to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Myher was fined $3,595 and ordered to pay $8,520 in restitution. His driver's license was suspended for five years.
As a condition of supervision, Myher was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
Myher was originally sentenced in December to five years of probation for four counts of bail jumping and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Myher violated terms of his probation by using and selling methamphetamine, running from police, possessing drug paraphernalia and making his whereabouts and activities unknown.