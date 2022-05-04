MADISON — An Owen woman will spend five years in federal prison for distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Samantha K. Fristoe, 30, was sentenced this week in federal court in Madison.
Fristoe will spend four years on supervised release following her prison term.
According to court records:
On June 7, West Central Drug Task Force officers bought 55.9 grams of methamphetamine from Fristoe and a man through a confidential informant in Clark County.
At the time of this offense, Fristoe was on state probation for forgery and had been released on criminal bond for cases involving methamphetamine trafficking and bail jumping.
Fristoe's co-defendant in the federal case, Saige Marten, was sentenced in March to eight years in federal prison.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.