MADISON — An Owen woman will spend five years in federal prison for distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Samantha K. Fristoe, 30, was sentenced this week in federal court in Madison.

Fristoe will spend four years on supervised release following her prison term.

According to court records:

On June 7, West Central Drug Task Force officers bought 55.9 grams of methamphetamine from Fristoe and a man through a confidential informant in Clark County.

At the time of this offense, Fristoe was on state probation for forgery and had been released on criminal bond for cases involving methamphetamine trafficking and bail jumping.

Fristoe's co-defendant in the federal case, Saige Marten, was sentenced in March to eight years in federal prison.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com