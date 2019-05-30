The street outside the Oxbow Hotel, 516 Galloway St., will be filled with music and people for Oxbeaux III, an outdoor music experience Aug. 9 and 10 in downtown Eau Claire.
Oxbeaux III will feature music, food and beverages, beginning with a local band showcase on Friday, Aug. 9, and a full street concert on Saturday, Aug. 10. Gates for the event open at 5 p.m. Aug. 9, with music at 6 p.m.; and at 3 p.m. Aug. 10, with the show starting at 4 p.m.
The following musicians will perform: Jenny Lewis, Shouting Matches, Flock of Dimes, Alpha Consumer, Rosenau + Sanborn, Sniffle Party, Drunk Drivers, Arms Aloft, Pit Wagon and North of Dixie Bluegrass Band.
Tickets cost $10 for Friday night only, $25 for Saturday only, or $30 for a weekend pass, and will be available at tinyurl.com/y6qukql8 starting at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14.
Event and lodging packages that include tickets for two to Friday and Saturday concerts will be available at The Oxbow Hotel for a limited number of guests. Details to be announced later; reservations will not be taken by phone.