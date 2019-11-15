An area couple are accused of exposing their young child to methamphetamine.
Donta L. Donald, 41, of Menomonie, and Cassandra D. Wark, 30, of Colfax, were each charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.
According to the criminal complaint:
While investigating a check persons case on Oct. 21, Eau Claire police found Donald and Wark in an Eau Claire motel room with their 8-month-old child.
Donald was unable to provide a urine sample, but said he would test positive for marijuana and methamphetamine.
A urinalysis for Wark was positive for marijuana, amphetamines and methamphetamine.
Donald consented to a hair follicle test of the child, which was positive for methamphetamine.
Both Donald and Wark admitted to using methamphetamine in their motel room.