An upcoming U.S. Supreme Court case is the impetus for a panel discussion, “Implied Consent: Debating the Fourth Amendment and Blood Draws from Motorists Who Become Unconscious,” to be at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 25, in Room 102 of Hibbard Hall at UW-Eau Claire.
The panelists will discuss Mitchell v. Wisconsin, in which the high court will consider the constitutionality of a Wisconsin law authorizing warrantless blood draws from unconscious drivers suspected of operating while intoxicated. The court will hear oral arguments in the case on Tuesday and is expected to issue a decision in June.
Panelists will be Michael Fine, UW-Eau Claire professor of political science; Roy La Barton Gay, Chippewa County assistant district attorney; and Michele LaVigne, a distinguished clinical professor at the UW Law School in Madison. Eric Kasper, UW-Eau Claire associate professor of political science and director of the university’s Center for Constitutional Studies, will serve as moderator.
The event is free and open to the public. Visitors driving to campus may park in any open “F” or “S” stall in any university lot.
The panel discussion is sponsored by the UW-Eau Claire Center for Constitutional Studies and the university's Pre-Law Club. Funding for the event was provided by the UW-Stout Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation.
For more information, contact Kasper at kasperet@uwec.edu.