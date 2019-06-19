A block of Menomonie Street near the Flying Eagles Ski Club's ski jump will be closed today and Thursday for roadwork.
Road crews will begin making repairs this morning to the block between Minnesota Street and Mount Washington Avenue in the Eau Claire neighborhood known as Shawtown.
Motorists will be detoured around the construction zone using Pitt Street, Crescent Avenue and Ferry Street.
The street is expected to be open to traffic by 7 a.m. Friday, according to a city notice.
The road repairs are to fix damage caused by a past water utility break at that location.