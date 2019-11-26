Twelve people have applied to fill a vacancy on the Eau Claire school board, the school district said Tuesday.
The board is expected to appoint a new member Monday. The new board member's duties would begin Dec. 4; the position will last until the next board election in April 2020.
People who submitted applications to fill the vacancy left by Joe Luginbill were Kerrie Ackerson, Tyler Bahr, Chris Bell, Erica Christensen, Phil Lyons, Sarah McCracken, Tom Meyer, Karen Peikert, Lisa Pronschinske, Erika Schorbahn, Karla Svedarsky and Michelle Vorpahl, the district said in a news release.
The deadline for applications was Tuesday afternoon.
Candidates will give statements of up to three minutes long on Monday's meeting; the board may ask questions.
"We are thrilled to receive applications from so many dedicated community members who are willing to serve on our Board of Education," said board president Eric Torres in the news release. "We will now review the applications that came in and decide who will join us as we work to provide the best possible educational opportunities to the students of the Eau Claire Area School District. We look forward to a productive discussion at our next meeting."
Board treasurer Luginbill resigned Nov. 1 to take another position that will require he split his time between Eau Claire and Washington, D.C., he said. His term would have ended in April 2021.