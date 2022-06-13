Flynn
STOCKHOLM — The Pepin County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating missing person Colleen Flynn, according to a Monday news release.
Flynn has brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5'08'' and weighs around 150 pounds.
Flynn was last seen around noon Friday near Stockholm. Both she and her vehicle, a white 2012 Nissan Juke with Wisconsin license plate 930-KEP, have not been seen or heard from since.
Contact the Pepin County Sheriff's Office at 715-672-5944 with any information about Flynn, her vehicle and/or their whereabouts.
This is an ongoing and active investigation.
