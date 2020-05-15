Education nonprofit PESI has donated $40,000 to the Quick Response Community Fund that supports Eau Claire area nonprofits serving community members who are suffering due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Eau Claire Community Foundation said in a news release.
The donation will help fund Phase 2 of the emergency grant cycle.
The second phase will continue funding local nonprofits in their service to community members impacted by the ongoing crisis.
“As a company, we feel that giving back to our community is important,” said PESI Executive Director Mike Conner. “These are unprecedented times, and we need to pull together as a community to begin the building and healing from this economic crisis.”
Phase 1 of the grants distributed $274,491 to 42 Eau Claire area nonprofits.
Phase 2 is being supported by a matching campaign, whose goal was exceeded after a donation from Charter Bank.
To donate to the fund, visit www.eccfwi.org.