Pet of the Week

Kuddles, a spayed, 12-year-old female cat, is the Eau Claire County Humane Association’s Pet of the Week. She came to the shelter declawed. For more information about Kuddles and other animals available for adoption, go to eccha.org. The shelter can also be reached at 715-839-4747. Public viewing hours are at the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

 Contributed photo

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com