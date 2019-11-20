Sebastian, an 11-year-old neutered male with a gentle soul and big belly, is the Eau Claire County Humane Association’s Pet of the Week. Sebastian weighs 27 pounds so he needs a home where he can get some exercise. He loves to be petted and play. He has lived in a home with another dog and cat. For more information about Sebastian and other animals available for adoption, go to eccha.org. The shelter, 3900 Old Town Hall Road, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; noon to 7 p.m. Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.