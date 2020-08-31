Pet of the Week

Roland, a 3-year-old neutered male cat, is the Eau Claire County Humane Association’s Pet of the Week. Roland does not get along with other cats. He also has extra toes. For more information about Roland and other animals available for adoption, go to eccha.org. The shelter can also be reached at 715-839-4747. Public viewing hours are at the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

 Contributed photo

