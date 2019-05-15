A Pierce County man was indicted in federal court in Madison on Wednesday of two counts of producing child pornography, and one count each of distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography.
The indictment alleges that on Nov. 10, Eric Kurrelmeyer, 31, of Maiden Rock twice used a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.
Kurrelmeyer is also accused of using a cellphone to produce videos of the child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
On Dec. 28, Kurrelmeyer is accused of using a private Kik chat to distribute one of the videos he produced on Nov. 10. On the same day, Kurrelmeyer is accused of possessing a cellphone containing visual depictions of child pornography.
At least one of the depictions involved a child under age 12.
The charges are the result of an investigation by the FBI and Pierce County sheriff's office.