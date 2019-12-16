A Maiden Rock man will spend 12 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for distributing child pornography.
Eric Kurrelmeyer pleaded guilty in October in federal court in Madison and was sentenced last week.
According to court records:
Last December, an individual using the mobile messaging application Kik sent several pictures of child pornography to an undercover task force officer from the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force in Washington.
Officers identified Kurrelmeyer as the Kik user and executed a search warrant at his residence.
As a result of the search, officers found evidence that Kurrelmeyer distributed the sexually explicit images to the undercover task force officer.
Kurrelmeyer was both "boastful and transparent" about his sexual interest in children while chatting with the undercover task force officer.
The charge against Kurrelmeyer was the result of an investigation by the FBI, Pierce County Sheriff's Office and the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.