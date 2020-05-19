ELLSWORTH -- Pierce County office buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice.
According to a news release from the county:
"Despite the end of the safer-at-home order, COVID-19 is still a threat to public health. When the time comes to begin reopening our county buildings, the public will be notified accordingly."
Residents are encouraged to receive services that they can by phone and other means of technology, but in-person services will be provided for those in need. Those seeking such services are encouraged to contact the necessary department to schedule an appointment.
Contact numbers for Pierce County departments can be found on the Pierce County webpage: co.pierce.wi.us. Phone number for the county is 715-273-3531.